Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates the pullback from 7.5-year highs of $29.86

- Silver trapped between two key barriers hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI has turned flat while steadying at midline.
- Downside appears more compelling in the near-term.
Silver (XAG/USD) extended the ongoing relentless rally and recorded fresh 7.5-year highs at $29.86 in the Asian trades before correcting $2 to $$27.88.
The spot remains in a consolidative mode, with the upside attempts capped near $28.60/80 region, which is the confluence of the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci (Fib) Retracement of the fresh rally to multi-year tops seen from August 4.
A sustained break above the 21-HMA could trigger a renewed upside towards the $29.85/30 levels.
Alternatively, to the downside, powerful support awaits at $27.70, the convergence of the 50-HMA and 38.2% Fib of the same advance.
The Fib 50% level at $27.02 will offer the next cushion should the selling pressure intensify.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds steady at the midline, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. However, with the corrective pullback and overbought conditions on the daily chart, the downside appears more compelling.
Silver: XAG/USD hourly chart
Silver additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.93
|Today daily open
|28.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.6
|Daily SMA50
|19.75
|Daily SMA100
|17.53
|Daily SMA200
|17.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.08
|Previous Daily Low
|26.8
|Previous Weekly High
|26.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.32
|Previous Monthly High
|26.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|32.04
