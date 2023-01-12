- Silver attracts fresh buying in the vicinity of support marked by the 200-SMA on the 4-hour chart.
- The recent two-way price moves warrant some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
- Bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the $24.00 mark before positioning for further gains.
Silver regains some positive traction on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to the weekly low touched the previous day. The white metal maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the daily high, around the $23.60-$23.65 region.
From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the weekly high stalls near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The said support, currently around the $23.20 region, should now act as a pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move. Given that the XAG/USD has been struggling to find acceptance above the $24.00 mark, a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
That said, oscillators on the daily chart - though have been losing traction - are still holding in the positive territory. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $23.00 round figure before positioning for a further near-term depreciating move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $22.60-$22.55 region before eventually dropping to the next relevant support near the $22.10-$22.00 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any further positive move might confront a stiff hurdle near the weekly top, around the $24.00-$24.10 region. A sustained strength beyond could lift the XAG/USD towards the multi-month high, around the $24.50-$24.55 region touched last week. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|23.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.66
|Daily SMA50
|22.56
|Daily SMA100
|20.85
|Daily SMA200
|21.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.04
|Previous Daily Low
|23.22
|Previous Weekly High
|24.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
