- Silver price remains firmer at the highest levels in six months.
- Clear break of descending trend line from March, sustained bounce off 200-day EMA favor bulls.
- June’s peak could challenge further upside as RSI approaches overbought territory.
Silver price (XAG/USD) renews a six-month high of around $22.40 early Thursday, after crossing the key resistance line stretched from March.
The bright metal registered the biggest daily jump in three weeks the previous day while portraying a sustained bounce from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
However, the nearly overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, challenges the XAG/USD bulls as they approach June’s peak surrounding $22.50.
Hence, a daily closing beyond the same becomes necessary for the Silver buyers to keep control.
In that case, May’s peak near $23.30 and March’s low around $24.00 could lure the XAG/USD bulls.
On the flip side, pullback moves remain elusive unless staying beyond the aforementioned eight-month-old resistance-turned-support line, currently around $22.15.
Following that, October’s high near $21.25 and the 200-day EMA level surrounding $21.00 could challenge Silver sellers.
Also acting as the downside filter is August month’s high near $20.85 and May’s low near $20.45.
Overall, the Silver price remains on the buyer’s radar but the metal’s further upside hinges on a $22.50 breakout.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|22.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.23
|Daily SMA50
|20.07
|Daily SMA100
|19.67
|Daily SMA200
|21.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.2
|Previous Daily Low
|21.2
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
