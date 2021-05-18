Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls seek $28.35 breakout to keep controls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver bulls catch a breather inside 15-pip trading range.
  • Late February tops challenge further upside, pullback can aim for $27.95–85 support zone.

Silver eases to $28.23, up 0.28% intraday, while staying around three-month top during early Tuesday.

The white metal refreshed monthly low after crossing the $27.95-85 resistance area established since mid-February, now support. However, February 22-23 highs near $28.35 guard the commodity’s immediate upside amid bullish MACD.

Given the quote’s sustained break of the key hurdle, coupled with the successful uptrend, portrayed by an ascending support line since March 31, silver is likely to cross the nearby resistance close to $28.35.

Following that, the $29.00 may offer an intermediate halt before propelling the prices toward the yearly top near $30.00.

Meanwhile, pullback moves below the $27.85 could drag the quote towards a $27.00 retest. Though, a confluence of the stated support line and 21-day SMA near $26.80 will be the tough nut to crack for silver sellers afterward.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 28.23
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 28.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.73
Daily SMA50 25.95
Daily SMA100 26.22
Daily SMA200 25.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.29
Previous Daily Low 27.3
Previous Weekly High 27.88
Previous Weekly Low 26.72
Previous Monthly High 26.64
Previous Monthly Low 24.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 27.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 27.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 27.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 26.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

