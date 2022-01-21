Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls need validation from $22.70

Silver picks up bids to print mild gains, reverses late Thursday’s pullback from two-month high.

Sustained break of eight-month-old descending trend line, bullish MACD favor further upside.

200-DMA, resistance line from July tests immediate upside momentum.

Sellers must break fortnight-old support line for fresh entry.

Silver (XAG/USD) remains firmer around an intraday high of $24.52, up 0.08% on a day heading into Friday’s European session.

The bright mental jumped to the highest since the previous day before taking a U-turn from $24.70.

In doing so, the commodity prices reversed from a downward sloping resistance line from July.

However, a clear upside break of an eight-month-old resistance line, now support near $24.20, joins bullish MACD signals to keep XAG/USD buyers hopeful.

That said, the metal’s latest upside aims for the 200-DMA level of $24.61 ahead of the stated resistance line near $24.70.

Though, a daily closing beyond the $24.70 will quickly propel the quote towards November’s peak of $25.40.

On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the descending resistance-turned-support line from May, near $24.20.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards December’s high near $23.45 can’t be ruled out. Even so, silver sellers should remain cautious until witnessing a clear downside break of a two-week-old support line around $23.15.

Silver: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected