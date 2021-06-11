Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls challenge a key hurdle near $28.25-30 region

- Silver scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Friday and jumped to over one-week tops.
- Bulls now await a sustained move beyond the $28.30 region before positioning for any further gains.
Silver built on the previous day's goodish bounce from weekly lows and gained some follow-through traction on the last trading day of the week. This marked the third consecutive day of a positive move and pushed the commodity to one-and-half-week tops, around the $28.25-30 area during the early European session.
The mentioned region marks a heavy supply zone and coincides with a short-term ascending trend-line support breakpoint. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from the vicinity of the $27.00 mark, or monthly lows touched last Thursday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory and support prospects for additional gains. That said, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Hence, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $28.25-30 confluence hurdle. Sustained strength above has the potential to push the XAG/USD towards monthly tops, around the $28.75 region, en-route the $29.00 mark. The next relevant barrier is pegged near the $29.40-50 region ahead of the key $30.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the weekly trading range resistance breakpoint, around the $28.00-$27.90 region now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the overnight lows, around the $27.40 region, which should now act as a strong base for the XAG/USD.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|27.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.83
|Daily SMA50
|26.79
|Daily SMA100
|26.55
|Daily SMA200
|25.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.03
|Previous Daily Low
|27.47
|Previous Weekly High
|28.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.01
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
