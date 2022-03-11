Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears stay hopeful below $26.00, H&S in the offing

- Silver refreshes intraday low to pare weekly gains.
- Downbeat MACD conditions, bearish chart pattern favor sellers.
- Bulls need successful break of 50-HMA to reject bearish bias.
Silver (XAG/USD) prices renew daily low around $25.70, down over 1.0% intraday as it braces for the first negative week in six during Friday’s Asian session.
The bearish bias takes clues from MACD amid looming bear-cross, between the MACD line and the signal line. Also favoring the odds of the quote’s further downside is the failure to cross the 50-HMA.
Above all, the XAG/USD prices portray a Head-and-Shoulders (H&S) chart formation on the hourly play, which in turn teases the bears.
That said, a clear downside break of the neckline, around $25.30, will confirm the H&S formation and can direct the quote towards the mid-$23.00s. However, the $25.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 50-HMA level surrounding $25.95 to recall the XAG/USD bulls, a break of which will could redirect the metal towards the monthly high of $26.95.
In a case where silver prices remain firmer above $26.95, also cross the $27.00 threshold, buyers can aim for June 2021 high near $28.55.
Silver: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.04%
|Today daily open
|25.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.66
|Daily SMA50
|23.71
|Daily SMA100
|23.57
|Daily SMA200
|24.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.07
|Previous Daily Low
|25.32
|Previous Weekly High
|25.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.1
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
