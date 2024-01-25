Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD advances to near $23 on China’s dovish stance, US Q4 GDP eyed

- Silver price jumps to near $23, supported by PBoC’s dovish stance.
- The US economy is expected to grew by 2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Silver price looks set to deliver a breakout of the Inverted H&S pattern.
Silver price climbs to near $23 after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced a liquidity booster to uplift the economy that is struggling to recover post-pandemic. The PBoC is set to infuse liquidity of $140 billions into the banking system to support vulnerable economic growth.
S&P500 futures have generated some gains in the European session, portraying a risk-on mood. 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 4.16%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) falls slightly to near 103.20 as investors shift focus towards the United States Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 13:30 GMT.
As per the preliminary consensus, the US economy grew at a slower pace of 2.0% after expanding 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023. A slower growth rate would undermine the argument supporting a restrictive interest rate policy atleast until second quarter ends.
The hopes for an interest rate-cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has already eased significantly as the US economy is resilient on the grounds of labor market and consumer spending. • As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances in favour of an interest rate cut by 25 basis-points (bps) have dropped to 42.4%.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price aims to deliver a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern, formed on a two-hour scale. The neckline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from January 17 high at $22.88. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $22.60 continues to provide support to the Silver price bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that an upside momentum has been triggered.
Silver two-hour chart
(This story was corrected on January 25 at 12:42 GMT to say that US GDP data is expected to show the economy grew by 2% in the fourth quarter not the third quarter).
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15
|Today daily open
|22.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.03
|Daily SMA50
|23.65
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.96
|Previous Daily Low
|22.34
|Previous Weekly High
|23.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.42
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
