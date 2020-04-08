Silver Price Analysis: Rejected at 4H 200MA, down 1%

Silver turned lower from a crucial average hurdle during the overnight trade.

The metal is trapped in a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.

Silver is facing losses on Wednesday, having faced rejection at the 4-hour chart 200-average during Tuesday's US trading hours.

At press time, XAG/USD or silver is trading at $14.97 per ounce, representing a 1 percent decline on the day. Meanwhile, the 200-candle average is located at $15.37.

The semi-precious metal is trapped in a rising wedge on the 4-hour chart. A break below the lower end of the wedge at $14.67 would confirm breakdown and indicate a resumption of the sell-off from the March 9 high of $17.61. That would open the doors for a sell-off to $13.82 (Support of April 1 low).

On the higher side, a convincing move above $15.50 is needed to establish a higher high and expose the former support-turned-resistance of $16.40.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish after wedge breakdown

Technical levels