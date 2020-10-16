Silver Price Analysis: Fades recovery above $24.00 after Thursday’s gravestone doji

- Silver eases from intraday high of $24.33 after posting a bearish candlestick on D1 the previous day.
- Sustained trading below 1.5-month-old falling trend line also favors the sellers.
- 50-day SMA and a three-week-old rising line add to the upside barrier.
Silver prices fizzle recovery moves, portrayed during Thursday’s US session, while easing from $24.33 to $24.22 during Friday’s Asian trading.
In doing so, the white metal respects the gravestone Doji, bearish candlestick, formation on the daily (D1) chart for the previous day while also ignoring bullish MACD. Another reason for the bears to be hopeful is a downward sloping trend line from September 01.
As a result, silver sellers are likely to retake controls with the $24.00 round-figure acting as immediate support ahead of the confluence of 100-day SMA and the monthly low near $22.85/90.
However, the $23.60 and the $23.00 may act as buffers during the fall that can attack the September month’s low of $21.65 on the downside break of $22.85 support.
On the flip side, a six-week-old resistance line near $24.65 offers immediate resistance to the bullion buyers before directing them to the monthly high of $25.56.
However, no further advances can be expected beyond $25.56 unless the quote manages to cross the 50-day SMA level of $25.80, followed by a successful clearance of an ascending trend line from September 23, at $25.90.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|24.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.07
|Daily SMA50
|25.88
|Daily SMA100
|22.81
|Daily SMA200
|19.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.31
|Previous Daily Low
|23.57
|Previous Weekly High
|25.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.88
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
