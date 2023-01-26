- Silver price is struggling to extend gains further, however, the upside looks likely.
- The asset is on the edge of delivering a breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern.
- Early gains in the S&P500 futures indicate that the risk profile is positive.
Silver price (XAG/USD) has witnessed a minor correction in its journey toward the round-level resistance of 24.00 in the Asian session. The white metal has broadly displayed a perpendicular upside move, therefore, the corrective move could be healthy for the Silver bulls.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) witnessed a sell-off on Wednesday after facing barricades around 102.00 and dropped to near a seven-month low at 101.10 as an appeal for the safe-haven assets squeezed ahead of the release of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Investors’ risk appetite is improving further as S&P500 futures are showing gains in the early Asian session.
Silver price is auctioning near the edge of the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from January 16 high at $24.50 while the horizontal support is placed from January 11 low at $23.22.
Advancing 10-and 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $23.83 and $23.75 respectively, indicate that the white metal bulls have a lot of strength.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum is active.
A decisive move above January 20 high at $24.08 will result in a breakout of the Descending Triangle, which will drive the asset towards January 18 high at $24.35 followed by January 16 high at $24.50.
On the flip side, a break below January 24 high at $23.74 will drag the asset toward Wednesday’s low at $23.33. A slippage below the latter will further drag the Silver price toward January 23 low at $22.76.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.1
|Daily SMA100
|21.39
|Daily SMA200
|21.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.94
|Previous Daily Low
|23.33
|Previous Weekly High
|24.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.17
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies around 0.7100 amid hidden bearish RSI divergence
The Australian Dollar pauses the four-day uptrend around the highest level since August 2022 as it makes rounds to 0.7100 during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the Aussie pair braces for the biggest weekly gains since early November.
EUR/USD stays above 1.0900 ahead of US GDP during ECB blackout
The pair bulls are in command near the nine-month high, despite recently taking a breather around 1.0915, as the major pair traders await the first readings of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Gold eyes $1,950 as US Dollar Index cracks, US Q4 GDP eyed
Gold price holds onto the bullish bias for the fourth consecutive day as it rises to the fresh high since April 2022 to near $1,950 during early Thursday. The precious metal cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness ahead of the first readings of the United States' fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
Cardano price has maintained a rather low profile throughout the month of January as the third-generation cryptocurrency only registered a 57% rise over the last four weeks. However, this is expected to change over the next few days as Cardano prepares for one of its biggest developments.
Inflation outlook set to keep rates picture uncertain
While we’ve probably seen peak inflation there is a risk that markets are being too optimistic about falling inflation. As things stand, we’re already seeing the fall in US inflation sparking the idea of disinflation by the end of this year, with markets already pricing in the prospect of rate cuts by year end.