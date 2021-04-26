Silver Price Analysis: Bulls looking to reengage

- Silver bulls step in at a 50% mean reversion.
- Upside continuation on the cards for Asia.
The price of silver at the start of the week has gotten off to a positive start and the price action to start the week gives rise to the prospects of an upside continuation.
The support structure looks firm and the bulls have been encouraged from there at 25.85.
However, the lower end of the 26 handle is a firm resistance that needs to be broken to alleviate potential downside risks for the near term. Bulls will target a break of 26.75.
Meanwhile, from an 15-min perspective, the bullish impulse has seen a textbook correction with respect to its deceleration and gradual drift back into old resistance that has a confluence with a significant Fibo retracement level.
Bulls are engaged again at a 50% mean reversion which gives rise to a bullish continuation as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
Enjin Coin price leads the cryptocurrency complex higher, but ENJ still range-bound
Enjin Coin price has commanded attention over the last 12+ hours with a gain of over 22% at the time of writing. However, it is essential to point out that ENJ is locked in a downtrend and is staring at formidable resistance at current levels.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.