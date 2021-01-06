Silver Price Analysis: Bears about to take back control?

- Silver is struggling to convince on the upside and could be in the throes of a healthy correction.
- The weekly chart offers a compelling downside case from an overextended W-formation.
The price of silver has been in the hands of the bulls for the past few months as it corrects the correction of the strong monthly rally.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next swing trading opportunity could arise from resistance and targeting a key confluence level on the weekly and daily charts.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows a W-formation that, at some point, will require a correction that would be expected to reach at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
There could still be a continuation, although the weekly chart is showing more overextended signs of market structure.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is a showing an overextended W-formation which would be expected to lead to a downside correction towards the prior highs of the pattern that meets the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Daily chart
The price has seen a strong rejection from resistance and could lead to a significant downside correction.
4-hour chart
A restest of the current support and failure will raise a higher probability of a downside correction to the W-formation's structure and the confluence of a 50% mean reversion of the latest daily bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
