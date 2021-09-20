Silver Price Analysis: $21.65-60 will be a tough nut to crack for XAG/USD bears

- Silver remains pressured around yearly low, steadies after three-day downtrend.
- Six-month-old descending trend line, horizontal area from September 2020 challenge bears.
- Oversold RSI conditions hint at corrective pullback towards latest August lows.
Silver (XAG/USD) bears take a breather around $22.30, after refreshing the yearly low at the week’s start.
That said, the bright metal struggles to extend the three-day downtrend near the multi-day bottom amid oversold RSI conditions.
Even so, lows marked on August 20 near $22.87 and the $23.00 threshold challenge the immediate recovery moves.
Following that, March low and September peak, respectively around $23.80 and $24.85, will be on the silver bull’s radar ahead of confronting the key 200-DMA level near $25.85.
On the flip side, the $22.00 and November 2020 bottom surrounding $21.90 can entertain XAG/USD bears ahead of directing them to the $21.65-60 support confluence including a downward sloping trend line from March and September 2020 low.
To sum up, silver prices may recovery as sellers seem tired. However, bulls have a long way before retaking controls.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|22.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.85
|Daily SMA50
|24.4
|Daily SMA100
|25.73
|Daily SMA200
|25.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.14
|Previous Daily Low
|22.33
|Previous Weekly High
|23.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.33
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.72
