Several months left of US economic policy uncertainty - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman exlplained that the uncertainty over the trajectory of US economic policy is likely to continue at least for the next several months.

Key Quotes:

"There is some hope that the Senate can do its version of health care reform before the summer recess. "

"Ironically, Trump's budget proposals assume the initial House health care bill ($150 mln deficit reduction). "

"Mnuchin initially suggested tax reform could be complete by the August recess but has conceded that year-end may be more likely."

"And of course, this assumes that the political maelstrom is not a significant distraction from the economic agenda."