Saudi OilMin: We all want to achieve oil market stability

Ahead of the OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Thursday, the Saudi Arabian new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is out on the wires now, via Reuters, saying that “we all want to achieve oil market stability “.

Our oil policy remains unchanged. Every country should comply with output cuts.

Both crude benchmarks are seen retracing the overnight gains, as markets turn cautious ahead of the critical meeting. WTI is back to test the 56 handle while Brent eyes a break below the 61 level.