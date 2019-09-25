Saudi Aramco to update information on expected timeline of repairs by Sept 30

Headlines crossed the wires earlier this Wednesday, via Reuters, citing an update on the expected timeline of the Aramco plant repairs.

Key Details:

Last week it was announced that the plant would return to normal within weeks.

However, over the weekend it was an announcement the timeline will be in months.

Saudi Aramco will update information on the expected timeline of repairs by September 30.

Both crude benchmarks trade mixed in Wednesday Asian trading, with WTI down -0.65% near 56.90 while Brent is up 0.35% near 62.60. Focus on US API Crude Stocks data.