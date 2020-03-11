Saudi Aramco receives directive from Energy Ministry to increase its maximum sustainable capacity 13 mln bpd

Saudi Arabian oil giant, Aramco, said on Wednesday that it received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to increase its maximum sustainable capacity from 12 mln barrels per day (bpd) to 13 mln bpd.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the oil giant will raise its crude supply, which includes oil to its customers inside the kingdom and abroad, to 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, per Reuters.

Oil reaction

Both crude benchmarks shaved off the recovery gains to now drop 1.50% following the above headlines.

WTI drops back below $34 mark while Brent surrenders $ 37 handle.