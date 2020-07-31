Sanofi and GSK to supply US government with 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have been selected for "Operation Warp Speed" to supply the United States government with 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported on Friday.

The US government will provide funding up to $2.1 billion for development, including clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up, and delivery of the initial 100 million doses.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher on this headline and were last seen gaining 0.3% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index turned positive on the day near 93.00 in the last minutes.