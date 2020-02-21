Safe haven flows to continue until coronavirus contained – Reuters

The US is currently flat, after closing up 0.3% for a 13th straight higher daily high while the coronavirus hits Asian growth, safe-haven flows flock to USD, Reuters reports.

"The dollar was sucking up funds across Asia on Thursday after a steep and sudden slide in the Japanese yen called into question its safe haven status and spooked investors out of local assets.

Everything from the Australian dollar to the Indian rupee were under fire as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus drove money to the U.S. currency.

China reported a drop in new infections on Thursday, but scientists warned the pathogen may spread more easily than previously believed as two elderly passengers from a ship quarantined in Tokyo became the latest to die."