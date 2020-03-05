S. Korea’s FinMin calls for global policy coordination to counter coronavirus risks

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki urged for global policy coordination to combat the coronavirus crisis, in a statement released today after his Wednesday conference call with the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

Hong noted: "The COVID-19 is a serious global risk that impacts the world economy, and there are limits to if each country uses its own set of tools.”

Meanwhile, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases 3 new deaths in South Korea, as on March 4th.