South Korea confirms 438 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday, South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases, bringing up the total count to 5,766 as on March, 4th.

Meanwhile, the South reported 3 more coronavirus deaths, taking death toll to 35.

Market reaction

Despite the rising new virus cases count, markets remain in a better mood this Thursday amid some political optimism seen in the US and better Australian economic data. Also, a recovery in the commodities’ prices is adding to the risk-on action in Asia.

However, USD/JPY trades with minor losses around 107.40 amid a drop in the S&P 500 futures.

Meanwhile, USD/KRW trades on the front foot near 1,187 highs, as the increase in the coronavirus cases dent the local currency.