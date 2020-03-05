S. Korea, Germany report new coronavirus cases, Switzerland confirms its first death

According to the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), South Korea reported 322 more cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, down from 438 new cases reported on Wednesday.
The total confirmed cases rose to 6,088.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Germany rose to 240 on Wednesday, up from 196 on Tuesday afternoon, Robert Koch Institute (RKI) noted.
Switzerland reports its first death from the infectious disease after a 74-year-old woman in western Switzerland died.
India’s total confirmed coronavirus rose to 29 on Wednesday, from six early this week.
Elsewhere, England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said that there is community transmission of coronavirus in Britain.
Further comments
Containing the spread of coronavirus looks pretty optimistic.
We are now mainly in the stage of trying to delay the spread of coronavirus rather than contain.
BBC News reported on Wednesday, “The UK has seen its biggest day-on-day increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 87.”
Market reaction
With the additional virus cases being reported globally, the risk sentiment has taken a hit in the European trading, reflected by the extension of the sell-off in the US equity futures.
USD/JPY, therefore, attacks the 107 level, down 0.50% on the day.
