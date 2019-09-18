S. Korea downgrades Japan trade status, Japan says the move is “regrettable”

The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Wednesday, it had approved plans to remove Japan from its “white list” of countries with fast track trade status, responding to Japan’s action of dropping the South from the preferred trade status list late last month, per Reuters.
The Ministry said that tighter trade regulations take effect immediately on Wednesday.
The statement read: “The purpose of the amended trade regulations is to improve South Korea’s export control system, not retaliation against Japan.”
The trade spat between the two Asian economies has deteriorated after South Korea filed a complaint against Japan on export curbs. The trade row is over the issue that Japanese companies should compensate South Koreans who were conscripted as forced laborers during World War Two.
Meanwhile, Japanese Industry and Trade Minister Sugawara responded, as saying that South Korea’s decision to remove Tokyo’s fast-track trade status without sufficient explanation was “regrettable”.
USD/JPY holds its range around 108.20 levels so far this Wednesday while USD/KRW extends its four-day winning streak, currently trading +0.35% near five-day highs of 1,190.71.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under pressure as traders await Fed rate decision
Despite shooting up on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair fails to hold on to recovery gains as it trades near 1.1070 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. All eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement due at 18:00 GMT.
GBP/USD charts bullish continuation pattern ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the recent rally. The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below Tuesday's low of 1.2392, in the face of a less dovish Fed outcome.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds
The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.