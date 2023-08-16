Russian Ruble extends gains after emergency rate hike, markets brace for Fed Minutes

- Russian Ruble stays pressured for third consecutive day, extends pullback from multi-month high marked on Monday.
- Central Bank of Russian Federation announced 3.5% rate hike to lift the benchmark rates to 12%.
- Cautious optimism, US Dollar’s retreat weigh on USD/RUB.
- Geopolitical concerns, softer Oil price also challenge Russia Ruble buyers ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Russian Ruble cheers the broad US Dollar to stretch the previous day’s gains, triggered mainly by the Central Bank of Russian Federation’s (CBR) emergency rate hike, as market players prepare for the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes on early Wednesday. Adding strength to the USD/RUB pair’s pullback moves could be the cautious optimism in the market, as well as an absence of major data/events from Russia and the Russian policymakers’ optimism contrasts with the mixed bias of the Fed officials.
Russian Ruble cheers hawkish surprise from CBR
On Tuesday, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) called an emergency monetary policy meeting and lifted the benchmark rates by 350 basis points (bps) to 12.0%. That said, the CBR’s latest move could be a reaction to an article published in TASS holding the central bank’s easy-money policy responsible for the Russia Ruble’s slump past 102.00 during the early week. It’s worth noting that the CBR lifted the benchmark rates by 1.0% in July.
Despite the CBR’s rate hike, the Russian Ruble remains on the bear’s radar as an ongoing war with Ukraine takes a toll on the oil-rich nation. Furthermore, the international sanctions due to the tension with Kyiv also stop the nation’s revenue from main earner Oil and put a floor under the USD/RUB price.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild losses around 103.10 while retreating from a five-month-old descending resistance line, as well as from the highest level in a month. In doing so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies prints the first daily loss, so far, in five amid the slightly positive sentiment.
Elsewhere, the three-day downtrend in the WTI crude oil, currently down 0.62% intraday near $80.10, also challenges the USD/RUB sellers. Furthermore, the chatters surrounding the likely extension of the Russia-Ukraine war and the anticipated economic toll on Moscow also keep the Russia Ruble sellers hopeful. Additionally, Tuesday’s upbeat US Retail Sales and hawkish comments from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari challenged the pair bears the previous day, activating a bounce off the lowest level in a week.
Above all, the CBR’s stark hawkish move versus a likely policy pivot at the Fed may favor the Russian Ruble buyers should today’s FOMC Minutes hesitate to confirm rate hikes.
Russia Ruble Technical Analysis
Russian Ruble buyers need validation from an ascending trend line from May 31, close to 94.20 by the press time, to retake control. Until then, the USD/RUB bulls remain hopeful of revisiting the late March 2022 swing high of around 107.75.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.