Russia ForeignMin Lavrov: Russia supports OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output

When asked about the OPEC and its allies’ (OPEC+) proposal on global oil supply cuts to compensate for a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that they back the OPEC+ recommendation to deepen output cuts.

Key Quotes:

We support this idea. Russian President Vladimir Putin had recently spoken with the king of OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia about the new virus, which has spread through China and beyond and sapped energy demand.

On Thursday, Russia’s Energy Minister Novak said that Russia is not yet ready to announce its position on the OPEC+ actions in relation to the new coronavirus outbreak.

At the press time, oil prices are seen trimming gains, as the risk sentiment sours on virus fears and its likely negative impact on the global economy, especially after the cautious remarks from the Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura.

WTI trades +0.60% near $51.26 while Brent is up 0.30% to $55.30.