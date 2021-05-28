Roblox Price Prediction: Bulls aiming to break $100 as RBLX at all-time high

- RBLX shares reached all-time high on May 27.
- RSI shows stock is slightly overbought.
- Valuation shows no signs for worry.
Shares of RBLX have spiraled higher this week to close up 18% since last Friday. Now at an all-time high, can RBLX shares end the week on another high note, so to speak? Shares are up 0.7% in the premarket on Friday at the time of writing.
RBLX technical analysis: RSI now overbought
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a standalone leader in DIY video game programming for children, has witnessed a major swing high this week. After trading in a band between $60 and $84 since its direct listing on March 10, RBLX shares secured a hesitant close one week ago, May 21, just ahead of the swing high close from April 13. Since Monday, May 24, however, RBLX shares have been on a tear, witnessing higher highs each subsequent day this past week. On Thursday, the stock jumped another 8.7% to close at $97.47.
Now RBLX shares are in price discovery mode, since it has never reached this price level in its short history. The only barrier at this point is the psychological resistance at $100. Having already experienced selling pressure on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, May 25 and 26, and storming past it on Thursday, Friday’s session should expect more buying.
For the first time in its public company history, Roblox shares are now in overbought territory since crossing to 72 on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on Thursday. This may give traders some sheepishness, though it is hard not to be optimistic. In three months shares have not once even traded below 40 on the RSI. This is a sign that the market is not keen to sell-off. Additionally, the daily chart displays a bearish shooting star candle on Wednesday followed by a bullish engulfing candle on Thursday. This pairing typically predicts more upside to come. If the price was to drop, the 20 and 9-day SMAs sit at $76.22 and $83.52, respectively.
RBLX Valuation: Not that expensive
At $55.5 billion, RBLX may seem overvalued. Afterall management is only forecasting revenue of $1.48 billion this year. But when you take into account that revenue is already expected to grow at close to 60% this year and that analysts are projecting revenue of $3 billion for 2022, the share price makes more sense. This is afterall just 18 times 2022 revenue, rather cheap when compared to other upstarts in the industry like Unity Software, which trades at 23 times next year’s revenue.
Lastly, with more than 35 million daily average users expected for this year, one can see why Roblox has made so many heads turn. Management’s strategy of entering China this year is making many mouths water. The optionality of a video game development platform gives many analysts and traders the hint that it might be better to value the company like a social media company, which routinely command valuations above 30 times revenue in their early incarnations.
RBLX daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.2150 after robust US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2150, significantly down on the day, as US Core PCE surged to 3.1%, above 2.9% expected. Other figures also show a steaming hot economy. Earlier, the greenback was underpinned by President Biden's big budget.
GBP/USD extends falls on dollar strength
GBP/USD remains pressured and trades near 1.4150, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about the Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE comments. US Core PCE beat estimates with 3.1% YoY.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.