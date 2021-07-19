Robinhood (HOOD) Expected IPO Price between $38 and $42 as ammended S-1 filing with SEC lodged

- Robinhood files an amended S-1 Filing with the SEC.
- Robinhood to trade under the ticker HOOD.
- Robinhood is expected to launch on the stock market in July or August.
Robinhood (HOOD) filed an amended S-1 with the SEC on Monday with new details on its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). Robinhood is an online trading platform with an emphasis on financial markets trading. The company through its app allows trading in major US stocks and options, cryptocurrency through its Robinhood Crypto subsidiary as well as exchange-traded funds (EFT's). The company has revolutionized the online trading space through its ease of use and simple explanation of option-related trading and probably more importantly commission-free trading.
Robinhood has been in existence since 2013 having been set up by Standford graduates Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. The Robinhood app was launched in 2013 but it was not until it launched on the Apple app store in 2014 that it began to gain traction with retail investors.
Robinhood was relatively well known until the 2021 retail trading frenzy cast it into the stratosphere with volumes and users of the Robinhood app exploding. The company struggled to keep up with the explosion in trading in GameStop (GME) shares. The whole saga eventually led to CEO and founder Vlad Tenev testifying before congress on the issue along with several other senior industry representatives.
Robinhood (HOOD) expected IPO price
The new information on Monday shows that 55 million shares of class A common stock are expected to be listed. Robinhood is to offer 52.4 million shares for sale with an extra 2.6 million shares to be sold by selling stockholders. After the IPO Vlad Tenev the founder and CEO we well as other related entities will hold about 7.9% of shares according to Reuters. Vlad Tenev will hold more voting power at about 26% with fellow founder Baiju Bhatt holding about 39%, this is common with recent tech IPO's.
The anticipated IPO price will be $38 to $42. This could value Robinhood (HOOD) at up to $35 billion.
Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan (JPM) are the lead underwriters for the listing.
Robinhood recently said for three months ended to March 31 that revenue had grown to $522 million, a growth rate of over 300%. The company said that 2020 total revenue was $959 million an increase of 245% from the previous $278 million for 2019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 15-week low as US yields tumble
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18 after hitting the lowest since early April. US 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled below 1.22%, pushing the dollar down after it surged beforehand. Concerns about the Delta covid variant and higher inflation are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD hits three-month low under 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.37, the lowest since mid-April. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Shiba Inu price at now-or-never moment as bulls walk on thin ice
Shiba Inu price has been on a downswing since July 6 after a failed attempt to slice through the high probability reversal zone. This descent is now trading above two pivotal support barriers.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.