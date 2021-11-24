Rivian Automotive Stock News and Forecast: Will RIVN break $100 today?

- Rivian stock holds of the bears on Tuesday but momentum slows.
- RIVN price is still well ahead of the IPO price of $78.
- Momentum is king, but Rivian is struggling to hold onto it.
Rivian (RIVN) stock looks likely to break $100 today as a spate of nervousness hits equity markets ahead of the Thanksgiving break. No surprise that some profit-taking should be in evidence ahead of a possible long weekend for many. With such a strong rally, it has to be expected and may even set up things nicely for the usual Christmas rally in stock markets to close out one of the strongest years ever. Rivian stock is still well up from its IPO price of $78 but has seen many cashing in their chips and walking away from the table. The stock has dropped from a high of $179 to $120 in just four trading sessions. While yesterday was actually a reasonable performance given the negative market backdrop, we feel more selling pressure is likely for this one.
Rivian (RIVN) stock news and price prediction
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that recreational vehicle company Outdoorsy was in discussions with Rivian and Ford about putting in an order for electric trucks and SUVs. The company is looking to order up to 1,000 vehicles as part of a $100 million order. Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavins said the delivery may not happen until 2023, and that the company was also talking to Ford about part of the order. Ford had earlier decided not to pursue a joint development plan with Rivian for an electric vehicle. Ford has a 12% stake in Rivian so this came as a surprise to many. Amazon is also a backer of Rivian and is waiting on orders for electric vans.
Rivian (RIVN) stock forecast
The chart now shows we have almost totally retraced the gains seen since IPO. Note the opening price was $106.75. This was the first traded price, much higher than the IPO price of $78. Resistance is at $128.59 where the point of control since IPO sits. This is the price with the highest amount of volume.
Tuesday's point of control at $120 is also resistance as we can see Rivian bouncing off this level last Thursday before using it as resistance on Monday and Tuesday. There is a volume gap below $106 until $100, so expect a break to move quickly to $100.
Rivian is a momentum play. For momentum, volume is required. Volume is steadily dropping, indicating that momentum is also dropping. Momentum is needed to keep this elevated, so we expect more declines in the Rivian share price.
RIVN 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD nears 1.3300 as demand for the dollar persists
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped t the current 1.3320 region. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 while European currencies suffered from central banks' inaction and covid jitters.
Gold consolidating losses and still aiming for lower lows Premium
Gold spent the first half of the day consolidating losses just below the 1,790 figure, having extended its monthly decline by a few cents to $1,778.48. USD maintained its firm tone ahead of mixed US data, which also spurred risk-aversion, leaving XAU/USD range-bound due to increased demand for safety.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.