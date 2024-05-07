Rivan Earnings Preview: RIVN stock caves after early Tuesday surge

DigiTimes reports that Apple is in discussions with Rivian.

RIVN shares have melted from an 8% gain to even ahead of Q1 results.

Rivian will unveil results for quarter ending in March in Tuesday's post-market.

Wall Street expects $-1.16 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $1.17 billion.

Rivian (RIVN) stock couldn’t hold onto bulls’ initial buying spree on Tuesday ahead of its quarterly earnings call after the close. Rivian stock opened more than 8% higher on Tuesday but quickly shed those price levels and is trading flat at the time of writing.

Gains reached more than 10% in the premarket as traders expect heavy volatility in the lead up to Q1 results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have all advanced between 0.1% and 0.3% at the time of writing.

Rivian earnings outlook

Not much is expected from Rivian on the earnings front. Simply put, the electric vehicle (EV) maker is still in the initial stage of its S-curve. Rivian continues to require heavy investment that causes losses at this stage of production, and consensus heading into the earnings call is $-1.16 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS). This compares to $-1.25 in the same quarter one year ago.

Rivian delivered 13,588 vehicles in the first quarter compared to the prior expectation of 11,893, so revenue should at least beat the Wall Street Q1 consensus of $1.17 billion. This compares to $661 million in sales a year earlier.

CEO RJ Scaringe expects 57,000 vehicles to be produced in 2024, and deliveries should arrive close to that figure.

The most fascinating aspect of the earnings call will assuredly be questions from analysts regarding a recent article in DigiTimes that exposed rumors that Apple (AAPL) is floating a possible partnership with Rivian. The iPhone maker dabbled in producing its own EV over the past half decade but then shelved the project at the start of this year.

Neither company has so far addressed the rumor, but it could have to do with autonomy or other software programs like driver assistance. Rivian, of course, already has its long-term deal with Amazon (AMZN), who it has a long-term delivery van order from.

Rivian had more than $9 billion in cash from its IPO at the end of 2023, so analysts will measure how far that has dwindled by quarter end. One sell-side firm says that Rivian has enough fuel to power itself through 2026.

But much of the song and dance in the earnings call will likely surround cost cutting and the outlook for demand, which has flattened for most EV makers this year. Tesla (TSLA) just reported its first ever quarter with a downtick in deliveries, for instance.

"We would anticipate FY24 guidance to be reiterated as we look for additional details surrounding incremental cost-downs/other drivers of margin improvement heading into the second half of the year," wrote the team at Truist Securities.

Other questions from analysts will likely touch on the $827 million in funding from the state of Illinois that Rivian received last week. The economic aid package will allow Rivian to expand its factory in Normal, Illinois.

"The support from the state will allow us to quickly bring our midsize SUV, R2, to market and provide even greater consumer choice for EVs," Scaringe said in a statement.

Rivian recently pilfered Javier Varela as its new chief operations officer from Volvo, where he served in a similar role.