Rhetoric around no-deal Brexit unlikely to sound any better over next few weeks - TD Securities

Previewing next week's macroeconomic events in Europe, "The rhetoric around a no-deal Brexit is unlikely to sound any better over the next few weeks," argue TD Securities analysts.
"The government will launch a public information campaign for no-deal preparations, to make no-deal look like a credible threat to the EU and PM Johnson will have his first in-person meetings with Macron and Merkel at the G7 summit on 24-26 Aug, coming no closer to resuming negotiations."
"With downside risks to the Eurozone continuing to materialise, the ECB will continue to debate and study how much further easing, and which type, is needed ahead of its Sept meeting. While markets are well-priced for a small depo rate cut, they're less certain about QE, and any signals that odds of QE are rising could put further downward pressure on the EUR."
EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak
The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.