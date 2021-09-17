Reuters Poll: Delta darkens US Q3 growth views, Fed taper announcement expected in November

“The US economic rebound has been dented in Q3, partly on the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant,” per Reuters September 13-16 poll of 51 economists. The economists surveyed also pushed their expectations back to November for when the Federal Reserve announces an impending policy shift.
Key quotes
For now, most economists say the growth slowdown will be temporary, and so far have not made any major changes to a strong outlook for next year.
The median Q3 growth forecast in the Sept. 13-16 Reuters poll was slashed to a 4.4% seasonally adjusted annualized rate from 7.0% just a month ago and well below the second quarter's 6.6% growth, with the range showing lower lows and lower highs.
The Q4 median was chopped to 5.1% from 5.9%.
Nearly 85% of 51 economists who responded to an extra question in the poll said the spread of the Delta variant had a material impact on their quarterly GDP growth forecasts over the last month.
But the growth outlook for next year is a still-robust 4.2%, unchanged from the August poll, and 2.3% in 2023, only a notch lower than the 2.4% predicted last month.
In the meantime, the expected timing of the Fed's taper announcement has shifted decisively over the past month, partly because inflation also remains elevated.
Nearly three-quarters of respondents, 36 of 49, said the taper announcement will come in November and not this month as previously thought.
EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD remains pressured around three-week lows, consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month. Firmer Momentum back-up to the south-run, 50-DMA break favor sellers.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears will battle this out near the 61.8% golden ratio
The GBP/USD price has corrected 50% of the hourly bearish impulse. The bulls have been chipping away as profits are taken with bears moving aside one by one. This has resulted in a slow decelerating correction from which could attract sellers again.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.