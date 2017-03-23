Republican House leader McCarthy - vote on republican healthcare bill expected on Friday

As per Reuters report, House Republican speaker Ryan and leader McCarthy said there will be a procedural vote Friday morning and a final vote by Friday afternoon on the health care bill.

“The House on Thursday put off a vote because its conservative flank felt the bill did not go far enough to repeal Obama's namesake healthcare legislation”, the report says.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told House Republicans at a Thursday night meeting that Trump is done negotiating and wants a vote on Friday.

North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, the chairman of a group of conservatives known as the Freedom Caucus, is still optimistic about reaching the deal. Freedom Caucus has been critical of the bill.

President Trump will get a second chance to seal the deal, although it is unclear if the House of Representatives would be able to pass a new healthcare bill in a rescheduled vote on Friday.

