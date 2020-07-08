Record 60,021 new COVID-19 cases reported in the US

There were 60,021 new COVID-19 cases reported in the US over the previous 24-hour period on Wednesday.
CNBC explained that Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have accounted for nearly half of all new cases in the US in recent days.
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has lamented in recent days that while many other countries succeeded in shutting down and reducing daily new cases to a manageable level, the U.S. has failed to do the same.
Meanwhile, US stocks are set to close higher as investors weighed early signs of an economic rebound against fears of another lockdown with surging coronavirus cases across the country.
The NASDAQ posted a fourth record closing high in last five sessions, ending +1.4%.
- S&P 500 up 25 points to 3170 (+0.8%).
- DJIA up 0.7%.
- Russell 2000 +0.4%.
