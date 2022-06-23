Redbox-rival Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) saw its stock surge by 4.67% on Wednesday as the company was linked to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its Google Ad services. Netflix has been planning to add ad-support to its platform to boost revenues to help its struggling business. While this might not be welcome news to customers, it is apparently being well received by its shareholders.

Redbox could already be seeing its spotlight fading as meme stock traders move on to the next stock to squeeze. Although short interest still remains high for Redbox, daily average trading volume continues to trend downwards. On Wednesday, only 8 million shares changed hands compared to the recent average of 21 million shares per day during the height of its mania. Short squeezes rely on both a high short interest and a high trading volume to send the stock higher. Unfortunately for RDBX investors who are looking for another squeeze, that ship may have already sailed.

NASDAQ:RDBX dropped lower for the third straight day as any momentum from the recent short squeeze has faded as quickly as it arrived. On Wednesday, shares of RDBX sank by 12.93% and closed the trading session at $10.10. All three major indices inched lower on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addressed Congress. Powell noted that the Fed is determined to get inflation under control, reiterating the Fed’s hawkish stance on the current state of the economy. The Dow Jones fell by 47 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ edged lower by 0.13% and 0.15% respectively during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.