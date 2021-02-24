RBNZ's Orr: Prepared to provide additional stimulus if necessary

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor, Adrian Orr comments are crossing the wires following yesterday's interest rate decision as he speaks to a parliamentary committee:
Key comments
Uncertainty will constrain investment.
Prepared to provide additional stimulus if necessary.
The outlook remains uncertain.
Uncertainty will constrain investment.
Prepared to provide additional stimulus if needed.
Need to make sure inflation is sustainable the mind point before moving to tighten conditions.
Need to be patient to get inflation at 2% before considering tightening conditions.
Market reaction
Meanwhile, NZD/USD has printed a higher high on Wednesday in the New York session, breaking 0.7400 to 0.7410, but is steady on the comments, so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
EUR/USD eases as higher yields push the dollar higher
US Treasury yields are back up, flirting with one-year highs and backing dollar’s gains. EUR/USD trades near daily lows in the 1.2130 area ahead of Powell’s second testimony.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano has broken above an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse, kick-starting upswing to $1.4. Technical levels are generally improving, as reinforced by the bullish MACD indicator. A correction will return into the picture if ADA fails to hold above the 50 SMA.
Gold: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
The price structure is still too neutral until the resistance at the bullish M-formation's neckline proves resilient because. On the next test, the price can easily move higher.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).