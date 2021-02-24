RBNZ's Orr: Prepared to provide additional stimulus if necessary

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor, Adrian Orr comments are crossing the wires following yesterday's interest rate decision as he speaks to a parliamentary committee:

Key comments

Uncertainty will constrain investment.

Prepared to provide additional stimulus if necessary.

The outlook remains uncertain.

Need to make sure inflation is sustainable the mind point before moving to tighten conditions.

Need to be patient to get inflation at 2% before considering tightening conditions.

Market reaction

Meanwhile, NZD/USD has printed a higher high on Wednesday in the New York session, breaking 0.7400 to 0.7410, but is steady on the comments, so far.