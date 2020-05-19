RBNZ's Hawkesbury says RBNZ projections assume NZD will fall and that the RBNZ may not need to raise size of the QE program.

This follows comments from his colleague and Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand who has said it could extend and expand the asset purchase programme further. However, as Reuters reports, it hopes to have more certainty in about three months' time on whether to go harder or ease back stimulus, a top official said on Tuesday.