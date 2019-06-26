RBNZ: We remain comfortable with our August-cut view- BNZ

As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50%. According to the NAB FX Strategy Team, the central bank remained dovish, “but not aggressively so.”
Key Quotes:
“We believe the RBNZ has done the right thing today, in buying some time to see how the downside risks play out, or are perhaps arrested to a meaningful extent.”
“The markets certainly took today’s RBNZ missive in its stride. There was an increase in NZD and wholesale rates, but only in smalls. While there was a sense that the Bank might sound very dovish, even cut, today there was a wider impression that it would want to take stock, after its rate cut in May. The latter was manifest in every polled analyst expecting the Committee to hold at 1.50% today, the former in market pricing.”
“Market pricing has slivered down to about 78% odds of a 25 basis point cut at the 7 August MPS. This is broadly in line with our thinking. We remain of the view of another cut in August. But we also reiterate the potential for the next run of economic data to have a strong sway – one way or another. The indicators have deteriorated. Will the
hard data reinforce the message?”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY sticks to gains near 107.70, looks to snap 7-day losing streak
Following the sharp upsurge witnessed during the European trading hours, the USD/JPY pair has gone into a consolidation phase and is now moving in a relatively tight range in the upper half of its daily trading range.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
EIA: Crude inventories decreased by 12.8 million barrels, WTI inches closer to $60
In its weekly petroleum report for the week ending June 21, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that the commercial crude oil inventories in the United States decreased by 12.8 million barrels from the previous week.