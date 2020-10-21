RBNZ Robbers: Country facing potential further disruptions from COVID-19

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Simone Robbers has expressed concern over potential further disruptions from the coronavirus.

The RBNZ Official says the country still facing uncertain times and potential further disruptions from covid-19, but it is well prepared for this challenge.

Robbers says ''we are providing liquidity to banks and coordinating monetary and fiscal policy settings to support New Zealand's economic recovery.''

Additional, it was stated by the Official that the RBNZ is looking at how to use its monetary policy and alternative monetary policy tools.

''It is possible that bank resilience will be tested in the coming months as loan losses rise materially from current low levels,'' Robbers added.