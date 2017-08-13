RBNZ on hold for considerable period of time - Westpac

RBNZ on hold for considerable period of time - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac explained that the Reserve Bank left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 1.75% in its August Monetary Policy Statement, and the guidance that it provided was very similar to its previous reviews.
Key Quotes:
"The RBNZ believes that monetary policy will need to remain accommodative for a long time, to support growth and guide inflation towards the target on a sustained basis."
"We agree with that view, and we think that interest rate hikes will be delayed a lot longer than the market expects."
