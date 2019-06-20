RBA’s Lowe: Upside risk on inflation are very remote

Further comments are out from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Lowe, citing:

Rate cuts have a lesser impact than in the past.

But cuts still effective.

Upside risk on inflation are very remote.

Had long discussion at board meeting on impact of rate cuts on savers.

A lot of work to do before there is a Facebook crypto currency.

Very strong advocate for spending on infrastructure.

Govt can borrow at cheapest rates since federation.

Must be projects that can earn a rate of return above borrowing costs.