RBA’s Lowe: RBA has scope to wait, assess information on uncertainties

“Not yet at point where inflation sustainably in target,” said Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit on early Wednesday morning in Asia.

""I recognise that there is a risk to waiting too long, especially in a world with overlapping supply shocks and a high headline inflation rate. But there is also a risk of moving too early," adds RBA's Lowe.

Plausible the cash rate will be increased later this year. Closer to point where inflation sustainably in target range, but not there yet. Moving too early on rate rise carries risks to achieving full employment. Will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation. We have scope to wait and assess incoming information on inflation and wages. Watching how war in Ukraine adds to supply-side inflation pressures. Extended period of high inflation could feed through to inflation expectations, wages. Eurrent evidence shows most wage rises still under 3%, pick up still gradual. Sees strong growth in hours worked, jobs over the months ahead. Data suggests economy growing despite floods, omicron outbreak. War in Ukraine a new major downside risk to the global economy. Main economic effects of war stem largely from higher commodity prices. Australia to benefit from higher terms of trade, but extra income likely to be saved.

AUD/USD remains mostly unchanged

Although pausing a two-day downtrend around 0.7275, AUD/USD pays a little heed to RBA’s Lowe by the press time.

