RBA's Governor Lowe states global economy firmer footing

Lowe is upbeat on the global economy and said the current rate is consistent with reaching the CPI goal when taking questions in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics.

Lowe does not see the rate of inflation falling any further and the reduced unemployment rate should be possible and be keeping close to the current level.

We are seeing a muted reaction in AUD/USD so far.

