RBA: When doves cry? - Westpac

David Goodman, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggest that price action in recent months has seen AUD rallying and AU fixed income underperforming as markets began to price in a more optimistic outlook for the Australian economy and thus a more hawkish RBA.

Key Quotes

“At the same time markets priced in a more pessimistic outlook for Fed hikes in response to persistently sluggish US inflation and ongoing political travails.”

“Essentially markets moved further away from our long-held Economics house view of an RBA firmly on hold this year and next and three Fed hikes by Dec-18.”

“At the same time, there has been a confluence of macro factors that have also contributed:

Broad USD weakness – in response to the Fed outlook as well as debt ceiling travails and related political concerns clouding potential fiscal reforms;

Geopolitical concerns focussed on North Korea driving a bond bid;

RBA discussion of neutral rates in July minutes (although this has been repeatedly downplayed as having any near-term policy significance by officials); and

BoC hiking rates in July and September, with the most recent hike seeing some draw parallels between the commodity reliant (and consumer indebted) Australian and Canadian economies.”

“This has pushed AUD to the top of our fair value model range.”

“Now, much of this has been driven by firmer commodity prices and interest rate differentials, but as shown below, the largest contributor of the AUD move has actually been from other factors and primarily the weaker USD trend which has dominated markets over the last quarter.”

“So just as markets moved away from our view over recent months, are they about to return?