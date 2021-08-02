RBA to stand pat amid Delta covid strain woes, no relief for the AUD – ING

“We think the RBA won't be able to lift AUD .... with the currency that may remain a laggard in the pro-cyclical space and face material downside risks if iron ore prices keep falling.”

“The recent spread of the Delta Variant, which is triggering fresh restrictions in Australia, is likely another reason why the RBA should revert from sounding more hawkish or upbeat on the recovery at this meeting. It's key to note that, differently from the US and Europe, only 14% of Australians are fully vaccinated.”

“The jump in inflation to 3.8% in 2Q should be dismissed as transitory, and the Bank will likely wait for more indications from the labor market before reacting on the policy side.”

“We think policymakers in Sydney (a city that is about to spend the whole month of August in lockdown) will not make any amendment to the current policy stance after the adjustments announced in early July. “

