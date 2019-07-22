RBA to hold cash rate steady at 1.00% next month - Reuters poll

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

Ahead of the upcoming RBA monetary policy meeting on August 6, the latest Reuters poll shows that economists expect the central bank to stand pat and keep its cash rate steady at 1%.

Key points:

   •  39/40 economists expect the RBA to hold the cash rate steady.
   •  25/40 economists see cash rate at 0.75% by year-end.
   •  13/40 economists see cash rate at 1.00% by year-end.
   •  2/40 economists see cash rate at 0.50% by year-end.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week

EUR/USD remains trapped n a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes

GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes

The GBP/USD pair drops further towards 1.2450 region, as the pound remains pressured, with likely Tory MPs resignations, as Johnson's leadership looks almost certain. Focus on Tuesday's UK election outcome.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 108.00 handle

USD/JPY bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 108.00 handle

The USD remains supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations. Escalating geopolitical tensions do little to hinder the positive move.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level

Gold: Consolidates in a range around 50% Fibo. level

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have already started recovering from the negative territory and maintained their bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts, supporting prospects for some renewed up-move amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Gold News

UK Politics, ECB Decision Highlight Week Ahead

UK Politics, ECB Decision Highlight Week Ahead

We come into the new week, with currencies thinking about building some momentum against the US Dollar, after initially trading down in the early portion of last week, before recovering in the latter half.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  