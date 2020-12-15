RBA Minutes: Sees lowering unemployment as national priority

The Reserve Bank of Australia has published the minutes of the December policy meeting.
Minutes showed that its Board feared a protracted period of unemployment lay ahead and rectifying that would be a "national priority."
Key notes
Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected thanks to an easing in coronavirus restrictions and a rebound in consumer spending, but it will still take years for unemployment to fall to desired levels, says the country's central bank.
The Board agreed "substantial" monetary and fiscal support would be needed for a considerable period and remained ready to add more stimulus if needed.
It reiterated a commitment to keep rates at 0.1% for at least three years and to not tighten until inflation was sustainably back in a 2-3% target range.
Prepared to do more if needed, focus on the bond-buying program.
Will review size of program at future meetings and its effect on economy.
Substantial policy support will be needed for a considerable period.
RBA does not expect to raise the cash rate for at least three years.
Will not raise rates until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band.
Ready to buy bonds in whatever amount needed to maintain 3-year yield target.
Latest policy easing had kept a$ lower than otherwise would be.
Recovery in labour market more advanced than expected, still much spare capacity.
"Substantial tightening" in the labour market needed to lift wage growth, inflation.
Extended period of high unemployment in prospect, national priority to address it.
National house prices up "only a little" since start of pandemic, slow population growth a restraint.
Slump n migration put downward pressure on rents, vacancy rates high.
China restrictions on Australia imports had some effect, but demand for iron ore still firm.
Delivery of vaccines in u.s, Europe would reduce downside risks for global growth.
More from the RBA to come
''The Bank will remain in "watch–and–wait" mode after delivering November’s stimulus,'' analysts at Westpac explained.
Following these minutes today, the RBA’s Kearns, who is the Head of Financial Stability, will speak at the Australasian Finance and Banking Conference.
Meanwhile, AUD/USD reached a high of 0.7578 for a fresh 2 ½ year high in London.
Description of the minutes
The minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia meetings are published two weeks after the interest rate decision. The minutes give a full account of the policy discussion, including differences of view. They also record the votes of the individual members of the Committee. Generally speaking, if the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook for the economy, then the markets see a higher possibility of a rate increase, and that is positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.