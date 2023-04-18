RBA minutes: Australia's central bank actively considered April rate hike before deciding on pause

Reuters reports that the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) April 4 policy meeting released on Tuesday showed the decision not to hike was a close call, as a surprise surge in migration and pay rises for public workers added to the case for more action.
´´In the end, members felt it was best to hold for now and assess the impact of the steep 350 basis points of tightening already delivered which was clearly helping to cool consumer demand.´´
"Members agreed there was a stronger case to pause at this meeting and reassess the need for further tightening at future meetings," the minutes showed.
´´The Board was keen to see data on inflation, employment, consumption and business conditions in April, along with the RBA staff's updated economic forecasts before deciding whether to change the 3.6% cash rate at the May meeting.´´
´´RBA Governor Philip Lowe has since emphasized that the pause did not imply the increases were over and it might tighten further should inflation and consumer demand stay hot.´´
´´The Board also noted the domestic banking system was strong enough to withstand recent stress in global financial markets and was not a handbrake on policy.´´
AUD/USD update
AUD/USD has popped a couple of structure levels on the minutes and is making tracks in the 0.67s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6750 amid China Q1 GDP beat
AUD/USD is consolidating gains below 0.6750, as the Chinese annualized GDP beat estimates with 4.5% in Q1. The Aussie remains underpinned by the less dovish RBA Minutes and a minor pullback in the US Dolllar.
EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed
EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0940 while licking its wounds amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair prints the first daily gains in three by recovering from the lowest levels in a week.
Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level
Gold price remains in the key support area in Asia with the bulls probing the bearish commitments at the psychological $2,000/oz level. XAU/USD has moved up from a low of $1,993.41 to score a high of $1,999.41 so far.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention. But currencies and rates have definitely taken notice, with the US Dollar back on the bid and odds for a Fed hike in May shooting up.