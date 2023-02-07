RBA: Board expects further increases in interest rates

Following are the key headlines from the February Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy statement, via Reuters, as presented by Governor Phillip Lowe.
Inflation is expected to decline this year due to both global factors and slower growth in domestic demand.
Board expects further increases in interest rates.
Board resolute in its determination to return inflation to target.
The central forecast is for cpi inflation to decline to 4¾ per cent this year and to around 3 per cent by mid-2025.
GDP growth expected to slow to around 1½ per cent over 2023 and 2024.
Path to achieving a soft landing remains a narrow one.
The labour market remains very tight.
Central forecast is for the unemployment rate to increase to 3¾ per cent by the end of this year and 4½ per cent by mid-2025.
Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years and a further pick-up is expected due to the tight labour market and higher inflation.
Some households have substantial savings buffers, but others are experiencing a painful squeeze on budgets.
Household balance sheets are also being affected by the decline in housing prices.
Uncertainties mean that there are a range of potential scenarios for the australian economy.
-
AUD/USD shoots to near 0.6950 as RBA hikes interest rate by 25 bps to 3.35%
-
AUD/JPY jumps to 92.00 on RBA rate hike, ignores hawkish BoJ concerns, Japan intervention news
About RBA rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps to test 0.6950 on hawkish RBA rate hike
AUD/USD is catching a fresh bid on the hawkish RBA rate hike decision. The Aussie pair is up nearly 30 pips near 0.6950, as investors cheer the expected 25 bps rate hike by the RBA alongside the bank's commitment to continue with further rate increases. Powell is next in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 132.00 after Japan confirms 'stealth intervention'
USD/JPY is sinking toward 132.00 in the Tokyo open as Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed a stealth intervention in the forex market. The BoJ conducted an intervention in the yen on instructions from the Finance Ministry. Focus shifts to Fed's Powell.
Will Gold breach $1,850 on Fed Chair Powell’s speech? Premium
Gold price is looking to build on the previous recovery gains this Tuesday, as the United States Dollar retreats further from four-week highs against its major peers. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot after setting off the week on a tepid note.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
The Fed and opportunity
Markets continued to react to the renewed realisation that the US Federal Reserve may well be delivering on what it has promised. This time around. Federal Reserve developments are always a bit of a conundrum, but there are times we listen to the Fed, and times we do not.