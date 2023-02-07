AUD/JPY jumps to 92.00 on RBA rate hike, ignores hawkish BoJ concerns, Japan intervention news

- AUD/JPY adds to intraday gains even as RBA’s 0.25% rate hike.
- RBA matches market forecasts but fails to please hawks by expecting softer inflation.
- BoJ’s Kuroda struggle to push back hawkish bias, MoF Japan confirms market intervention.
- Sluggish sentiment also act as an upside filter.
AUD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 92.00 Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced the fourth consecutive 0.25% hike in the benchmark interest rate during early Tuesday. RBA matches the market forecasts and allowed the cross-currency pair to remain firmer for the second consecutive day.
As the move was widely priced-in and the Aussie central bank failed to offer any major hawkish clues, the AUD/JPY failed to cheer the rate lift and clings to mild gains during two-day uptrend. The RBA’s inability to please the pair buyers could be linked to the statements expecting softer inflation moving forward.
Also read: Breaking: RBA raises OCR by 25 bps to 3.35% in February, as expected
In addition to the RBA’s inability to please Aussie bulls, hawkish concerns surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next moves and Japan’s money market interventions seem to challenge the AUD/JPY bulls, despite the initial spike.
On Monday, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the central bank will seek to achieve 2% inflation in a stable, sustainable manner while keeping an eye out on side effects. Earlier in the week, chatters surrounding the BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya’s selection as the next Japanese central bank leader and the hawkish results of the same seem to have teased the Japanese Yen (JPY) traders.
During the Asian session, Reuters mentioned that the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) aggressive market operations to defend its policy band for yields has not only sapped liquidity in the government bond market but also drastically limited the scope for speculation in bond futures. Following that, Japanese Ministry of Finance (MoF) confirmed stealth market intervention during October 21 and 24 of the last year.
On a different page, sluggish yields also challenge AUD/JPY buyers as the US 10-year Treasury bond yields probe two-day uptrend by retreating to 3.619% at the latest.
It’s worth noting that the market sentiment remains indecisive as the previous day’s fears of US-China tussles over the balloon shooting seemed to have faded while the Aussie-China ties appear to improve of late. On the same line were the receding fears of the global recession.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while stocks in Australia print mild losses at the latest.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of Japan’s Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index for January may entertain AUD/JPY traders but major attention will be given to the BoJ chatters and risk catalysts like recession woes and the US-China tussles.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old bull flag formation keeps AUD/JPY buyers hopeful unless the quote drops back below the 90.00 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|91.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.95
|Daily SMA50
|90.94
|Daily SMA100
|92.38
|Daily SMA200
|93.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.62
|Previous Daily Low
|90.8
|Previous Weekly High
|92.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.24
|Previous Monthly High
|92.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.49
AUD/USD jumps to test 0.6950 on hawkish RBA rate hike
AUD/USD is catching a fresh bid on the hawkish RBA rate hike decision. The Aussie pair is up nearly 30 pips near 0.6950, as investors cheer the expected 25 bps rate hike by the RBA alongside the bank's commitment to continue with further rate increases. Powell is next in focus.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 132.00 after Japan confirms 'stealth intervention'
USD/JPY is sinking toward 132.00 in the Tokyo open as Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed a stealth intervention in the forex market. The BoJ conducted an intervention in the yen on instructions from the Finance Ministry. Focus shifts to Fed's Powell.
Will Gold breach $1,850 on Fed Chair Powell’s speech? Premium
Gold price is looking to build on the previous recovery gains this Tuesday, as the United States Dollar retreats further from four-week highs against its major peers. Risk sentiment remains in a better spot after setting off the week on a tepid note.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
The Fed and opportunity
Markets continued to react to the renewed realisation that the US Federal Reserve may well be delivering on what it has promised. This time around. Federal Reserve developments are always a bit of a conundrum, but there are times we listen to the Fed, and times we do not.